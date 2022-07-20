Take note! Monday, July 25, is a mandatory holiday

QCOSTARICA – Pay close attention if you have to work, have a medical appointment, a business meeting, etc, next Monday, July 25, is a mandatory holiday, “Día de la Anexión de Guanacaste” (Day of the Annexation of Guanacaste).

The say is popularly called “Guancaste Day” and is mandatory pay holiday.

According to the Labor Code, all workers have the right to enjoy the holiday, for this reason, they cannot be forced to work, only if they agree and they are to be paid a double salary for the day or given another day off.

The Ministry of Labor reminds us that the employer, whether national or international, must grant this holiday to its employees in Costa Rica.

The next mandatory holiday is Mother’s Day, the “Mother” of all holidays, on August 15.

See here the full list of paid holidays in Costa Rica.

