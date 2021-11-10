Tico at the helm of the American rom-com film Love Hard

QMAGAZINE – Love Hard is the 2021 American romantic comedy film set at Christmas, now on Netflix, conquered the interest of audiences throughout the world. This week it was #1 in Russia, in South Africa, in Germany, in France, in Spain, in Portugal, in Uruguay, in Mexico, in Canada …

The film, written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, was directed by Costa Rica’s Hernán Jiménez.

Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, from October to November 2020, starring Canada’s Nina Dobrev, along with Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, Matty Finochio, James Saito and Harry Shum Jr., is about a young woman who travels to her online crush’s hometown for Christmas, but discovers she’s been catfished.

What Does it Mean to be “Catfished”? Quite simply, you have been catfished when you have been interacting with a real person who created a fake persona online, whether through social media or dating websites, to form relationships with other people.

The film was released by Netflix on November 5, 2021.

Hernán Jiménez (born 1980) is a Costa Rican film director, screenwriter, actor and stand-up comedian. Born in San José, he left the country when he was 16 to attend Pearson College UWC in British Columbia, earning a BFA in film from San Francisco Art Institute and an MFA in screenwriting and directing at Columbia University. He trained as an actor at the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal.

Jiménez’s debut feature, A ojos cerrados (Eyes Closed), premiered in Costa Rica in 2010, a film about a successful young executive who must choose between honoring her grandmother and an important work project.

In 2012, the film El Regreso (The Return), written, directed and produced by Jiménez, won Best International Feature Film, nominated for Best Director at 2011 New York International Latino Film Festival.

From Los Angeles, the Costa Rican filmmaker spoke to La Nacion’s Víctor Fernández at length about Love Hard, which now has him in the sights of many. While the favor of the public and the scrutiny of the specialized critics divide affections, Hernán reveals many of the backdrops involved in putting himself in front of the feature film. See the chat (in Spanish) here.

