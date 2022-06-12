Treasury systems back online, but attacks may continue, experts say

QCOSTARICA – The Administración Tributaria Virtual (ATV) – Virtual Tax Administration – of the Ministry of Finance will back online on Monday, generating an environment of tranquility for thousands of taxpayers who will be able to carry out their procedures more expeditiously.

However, this is no guarantee that the cybercriminals’ intentions to continue attacking the country have diminished.

Two cybersecurity experts affirm that the most important thing now is to maintain the continuity of the restored services by applying strong computer protection measures.

“We must start from the premise that there is no completely safe environment. The work of the State, as well as that of private companies, consists of having the capacity to carry out actions that reduce risk. Based on the foregoing, it cannot be guaranteed that new attacks will not occur; this ‘war’ will be permanent,” said Edwin Estrada, former Minister of Science and Technology.

“In the midst of this crisis, the learning capacity of the officials in charge of the information technology areas is essential to prevent a relapse in the systems,” said Luis Gorgona, an IT consulting partner at RSM Costa Rica.

“Cybersecurity is learning from experience. Nothing guarantees 100% that an attack like the one on April 18 will not happen again, but now the country has more tools and reaction capacity thanks to the support provided to the Government by institutions from sister countries such as the National Cryptologic Center of Spain, as well as national private companies,” commented Gorgona.

“A permanent analysis of the trends and tactics developed by criminals, a permanent investment of resources, the launch of a comprehensive data protection strategy and the implementation of the cybersecurity strategy are key elements so that the restoration of digital tools in the Treasury is not lost. become a fruitless effort,” concludes Estrada.

