Sunday 12 June 2022
type here...
Search

Treasury systems back online, but attacks may continue, experts say

#CyberattackHQBusiness
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Treasury systems back online, but attacks may continue, experts say

QCOSTARICA - The Administración Tributaria Virtual (ATV) - Virtual...
Read more

Pink cocaine, the drug that is gaining strength in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Pink cocaine also known as 'Tusi' or...
Read more

National economy shows growth despite increases in the dollar and gasoline

QCOSTARICA -Variables such as the instability in the exchange...
Read more

Government authorizes “holiday” to watch decisive match on Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - An executive decree signed by President Rodrigo...
Read more

The Ultimate Cons of Living in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is one of the most desired locations...
Read more

Two-toed sloth will ‘fly’ on the tail of a Frontier Airlines plane

QCOSTARICA - The two-toed sloth has been selected as...
Read more

Blowing in the wind. The Central Bank keeps on pushing for a lower exchange rate

QCOSTARICA - The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR)...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢682.20 Buy

¢689.76 small> Sell

11 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Administración Tributaria Virtual (ATV) – Virtual Tax Administration –  of the Ministry of Finance will back online on Monday, generating an environment of tranquility for thousands of taxpayers who will be able to carry out their procedures more expeditiously.

 

The ATV will be back online on Monday, June 13 states the Treasury website

However, this is no guarantee that the cybercriminals’ intentions to continue attacking the country have diminished.

- Advertisement -

Two cybersecurity experts affirm that the most important thing now is to maintain the continuity of the restored services by applying strong computer protection measures.

“We must start from the premise that there is no completely safe environment. The work of the State, as well as that of private companies, consists of having the capacity to carry out actions that reduce risk. Based on the foregoing, it cannot be guaranteed that new attacks will not occur; this ‘war’ will be permanent,” said Edwin Estrada, former Minister of Science and Technology.

“In the midst of this crisis, the learning capacity of the officials in charge of the information technology areas is essential to prevent a relapse in the systems,” said Luis Gorgona, an IT consulting partner at RSM Costa Rica.

“Cybersecurity is learning from experience. Nothing guarantees 100% that an attack like the one on April 18 will not happen again, but now the country has more tools and reaction capacity thanks to the support provided to the Government by institutions from sister countries such as the National Cryptologic Center of Spain, as well as national private companies,” commented Gorgona.

“A permanent analysis of the trends and tactics developed by criminals, a permanent investment of resources, the launch of a comprehensive data protection strategy and the implementation of the cybersecurity strategy are key elements so that the restoration of digital tools in the Treasury is not lost. become a fruitless effort,” concludes Estrada.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePink cocaine, the drug that is gaining strength in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s basic services and airports could be in the crosshairs of hackers

QCOSTARICA - Can you imagine the immigration service hacked, the judicial...
Read more

President Chaves warns institutions and orders installation of cybersecurity systems

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chave issued an order of immediate compliance...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Get counted in

QCOSTARICA - It started on Wednesday and until June...
Fuel Prices

Liter of Super will be ¢1,062 on Thursday, June 9

QCOSTARICA - On Thursday Costa Rica wakes up to...
Paying the bills