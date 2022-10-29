Turrialba volcano closed indefinitely due to conflict in access to National Park

QCOSTARICA – The Turrialba Volcano, closed to tourists since October 15, will remain closed indefinitely due to a conflict over access to the National Park.

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) denounced breaches in the agreement that covers the entry by the owner of the Monte Calas establishment.

Mauro Sancho, SINAC spokesman, said that the institution is analyzing legal actions to reestablish respect for the agreement.

What about the people who purchased tickets to visit the volcano? The SINAC hopes to quickly resolve the problem, meanwhile, it has enabled the following telephone numbers: 8884-9420 or 2560-4842 for ticket holders to enquire about getting a refund.

