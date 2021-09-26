UNA epidemiologist: “We are not better, we are less worse”

QCOSTARICA – The fact that the number of infections has dropped in the last two weeks does not mean that it is news to celebrate, but to cheer us up a little, but not much because, as confirmed by Dr. Juan José Romero, an epidemiologist at the National University (UNA ), “We are not better, we are less worse”.

“We continue to have very high negative numbers, we continue with an average of more than 2,300 daily infections and we continue with an average of 25 deaths per day since the beginning of September.

- Advertisement -

“Hospitals continue working well beyond their capacities and that is very dangerous because there are so many covid-19 patients that they affect the other services of the Caja. We can rejoice a little bit, but nothing more, the alarms must continue to light,” explains Dr. Romero.

The use of a mask is still key to avoid contagion. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados The use of a mask is still key to avoid contagion. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados (Rafael Pacheco Granados)

The latest report from the Research Coordination of the Hispano-American University School of Medicine, confirms that the national daily numbers in the number of infections fell.

“The high number of vaccines applied in recent days definitely helps to trust that this trend will continue during this week and will continue in the immediate future. However, there is the possibility that the country entered a roller coaster of ups and downs in the number of cases,” explained Dr. Ronald Evans, coordinator of the report.

The report explains that the average number of daily cases went from 2,488 to 2,134 per million inhabitants (between September 12 and 18), 354 fewer cases (14.23%).

The number of cantons in the high-risk category was reduced from 73 to 68, as Río Claro, Corredores, Montes de Oca, Paraíso and Matina are now in the medium-risk category, identified by the color orange.

- Advertisement -

For the second consecutive week, the canton of Montes de Oro de Puntarenas is the leader in the number of infected per million people, exactly 1,016. They are followed by Hojancha with 994.7, La Cruz with 833.9, Puntarenas with 739.4 and Esparza 723.3.

Read more: 8-year-old boy dies abruptly of covid-19

“There is a very negative factor and it is that, apparently, we have normalized the pandemic and that is dangerous. We think that covid-19 is very normal, especially because of the images that come from abroad in situations such as, for example, the national team’s match against Panama there with a full stadium.

“People begin to distrust the message and take risks because they do not believe what is said. There is covid-19, hospitals are saturated, infections are very high and there are no beds, that is the truth and we must understand and respect it. We cannot lower our guard,” says Dr. Romero.

- Advertisement -

Related