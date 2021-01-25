Monday 25 January 2021
type here...
Front PageImmigrationRedaqted

Update on the Extension of Entry Stamps

by Rico
274

QCOSTARICA – A note from our friends at Outlier Legal Services let us know they have recently spoken with Immigration and passed along what they have confirmed about the extension of entry stamps and continue waiting for further written confirmation.

If you will recall, visitors who arrived in Costa Rica between December 17, 2019 and October 31, 2020 and remain in the country had their stay automatically extended to March 2, 2021.

- Advertisement -

This is somewhat confusing for some, since many believed it to be before December 1, 2020. All tourists arrivals starting November 1, 2020 did not automatically extend to Marchh 02, 2021, they stay based on the immigration stamp in their passport.

The confusion is based on the decision, effective on December 1, 2020, that all tourist stays would be tied to their insurance coverage and not the usual “up to 90 days” what was an almost automatic.

Visitors who are benefited by the March 02, 2021 extension cannot stay past March 02, 2021, unless they have an appointment to file for Residency.

Tourists

People who enter the country as tourists and wish to extend their stay up to 90 days, must request an appointment to extend the tourist entry stamp by calling 1311 using a Kolbi line (in Costa Rica there are various phone providers, including Claro, Movistar and Kolbi.

- Advertisement -

Only Kolbi lines can be used to call 1311) or by going online to migracion.go.cr where the person registers and requests an appointment in the following: Crear Cita – Tipo de Cita – Visa/Trámite General – Visas.

You will notice there are many appointments available from one day to the next.

Immigration cites on their webpage https://migracion.go.cr/Paginas/Prorroga-de-Turismo.aspx two requirements that are NOT included on article 158 of the Immigration Ruling which establishes the requirements to extend your tourist entry stamp:

  • Recently issued and apostilled/legalized background check with translation. Not only is this requirement not cited in the Ruling, but it makes absolutely no sense to request this.
  • Flight ticket or reservation showing the new departure date.
  • This process must be completed before the days originally granted, expire. So, for example, if you arrived on January 01, 2021 and received a 20-day entry stamp, you must complete the aforementioned process before the 20 days run out. If you are already in irregular status, your entry stamp cannot be extended.
  • All of these requirements are presented per person. One appointment is requested per person.
  • Immigration has confirmed that this applies exclusively to extend the entry stamp until 90 days.

If you overstay, please be advised that you would be in violation of local immigration law. If, by any chance, you are caught by the Immigration Police or any Authority that identifies your irregular status, you could face deportation proceedings.

Furthermore, while the fines and penalties for overstaying are currently suspended due to COVID (as you can read here), when reinstated (which could be any day), they will be retroactive.

Furthermore, if caught driving without a valid foreign drivers’ license and a valid entry stamp, your plates and/or vehicle could be seized, a fine could be imposed and you will be referred to the Immigration Police.

- Advertisement -

For more details on extending your visitor visa, filling for residency and insurance matters, visit the Outlier Legal page here.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFor every ¢100 that is collected in taxes, Costa Rica spends ¢ 50 to pay public employees
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Immigration announces reprogramming of appointments

QCOSTARICA - From the folks at the immigration service, if you...
Read more

Costa Rica captures three Nicaraguans suspected of killing a family in their homeland

The Policía Profesional de Migración de Costa Rica (Costa Rica's immigration...
Read more

MOST READ

Political pressure grows for medical marijuana and hemp

News

IMF loan must be approved in the Assembly no later than the beginning of June

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Legislative Assembly must approve the US$1.75 billion dollar "soft" loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) no later than the beginning...
HQ

Alleged Colombian narco wanted by the United States was arrested in Escazú

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Agents from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) stationed at the Interpol-San José National Central Office detained, this Friday, a 51-year-old Colombian...
Expat Focus

Residency for People with Fixed Income (Rentistas)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  If you, or your spouse, receive an income of at least US$2,500 USD per month (US$30,000 per year), individually, you could qualify...
News

Government reaches three-year deal with the IMF

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado reached a fiscal adjustment agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday, which will allow the...
Photos of Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s tallest building in Costa Rica towers over the National Stadium

Rico -
At 140 meters height, the tallest building in Costa Rica, the new Leumi Business Center building (under construction), towers over the Estadio Nacional (National...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

16,575 more vaccines arrived in the country to combat Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The fifth batch of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine arrived in Costa Rica Tuesday night, January 19. The 16,575 doses landed at 9 pm on...
News

For every ¢100 that is collected in taxes, Costa Rica spends ¢ 50 to pay public employees

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 50% of the tax revenue collected by the Ministry of Finance is used to pay the salaries of public employees, according to...
Trends

Cycling his way to the top

Carter Maddox -
Andrey Amador Bikkazakova is the first Costa Rican to compete in the Tour de France as a professional road bicycle racer. Andrey rode with...
HQ

“You come to me” President Alvarado tells Congress

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado has asked Congress to go to him, at Casa Presidencial, if they want to question him for...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.