At 12:01 am January 1, drivers without the respective 2019 Marchamo or circulation permit faced a fine of ¢53,340 colones and/or the seizure of license plates.

In less than 72 hours, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reports issuing 570 tickets and confiscation of the same number of license plates.

Drivers who had their plates seize had to endure the cost of a tow or face confiscation of the vehicle as well.

Making the situation worse is that the Cosevi offices are closed this week, re-opening on Monday, January 7.

In addition, Transito reports issuing an unspecified number of fines for ¢23,000 colones to drivers who had paid the Marchamo but failed to apply the sticker on their windshield.

The Traffic police will maintain operations throughout the country for the rest of the week, including roadblocks in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), among other things, monitoring that drivers are behind the wheel of a vehicle with the 2019 Marchamo paid.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), some 270,000 vehicle still have their Marchamo unpaid.

