As a sign of commitment to the eradication of violence against in Costa Rica, Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos ChinchillaChinchilla publicly gave out his telephone number (84241313) to attendees during an activity organized by the National Institute for Women (Inamu).

“If you call me, I probably will not answer, but by a WhatsApp,” the magistrate joked. “What I want to tell you is that you have the support of the Judicial Branch and my support at all times and if it is also to support you directly with the declaration of emergency, count on my presence there,” Chinchilla said during Wednesday morning’s activity.

Carlos Chinchilla was one of the guests present at the Inamu presentation of the report on violence against women.

“It’s a great sign. That the president of one of the Supreme Powers of the Republic has verbalized the commitment that Don Carlos Chinchilla made today, should indicate to us that indeed in this country we are acquiring a serious commitment, ” Patricia Mora, head of the Inamu said.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com