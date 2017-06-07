Q COSTA RICA – Using the reasoning of “high volatility” of the dollar exchange, Globalvia, the concessionaire of the Ruta 27, announced on Tuesday an increase in the tolls of ¢120 in total (one way) between Escazu and Caldera for light passenger vehicles.

The new toll (peaje) rates take effect on Thursday.

The tolls are based on the type of vehicle, starting with passenger vehicles and motorcycles, increasing with large vehicles such as passenger vans, buses, small and large trucks.

With the increase, the tolls for light passenger vehicles and motorcycles that stop to pay the tolls at Escazu will go from ¢350 to ¢370 and for passenger vans will go from ¢700 to ¢740. For two and three axle trucks, the increase is from ¢880 to ¢920, four axles from ¢1,550 to ¢1,630 and five axles will increase from ¢2,220 to ¢2,340.

Meanwhile, the tolls at San Rafael de Alajuela will increase from ¢530 to ¢560 for light vehicles, and from ¢1,060 to ¢1,120 for buses. For two and three axle trucks, the increase is from ¢1,330 to ¢1,400; four axles from ¢2,350 to ¢2,470; and five axles will increase from ¢3,370 to ¢3,540.

At the Atenas tolls, cars and motorcycles will pay ¢740, up from ¢700, buses will go from ¢1,410 to ¢1,480. For two and three axle trucks, the increase is from ¢1,760 to ¢1,850; four axles from ¢3,110 to ¢3,270; and five axles will increase from ¢4,450 to ¢4,680.

The Pozon (at the Jaco cut off) the cost of light passenger vehicles will increase from ¢530 to 560, buses will increase from ¢1,060 to ¢1,120. For two and three axle trucks, the increase is from ¢1,330 to ¢1,400; four axles from ¢2,350 to ¢2,470; and five axles will increase from ¢3,370 to ¢3,540.

The tolls at spurs such as Cuidad Colon (Piedades de Santa Ana), Guacima, Coyol and others will increase from ¢20 to ¢130 at each, depending on the type of vehicle.

The company recalled that the concession contract it has with the government allows them to make ‘extraordinary adjustments’ when there are significant variations in the dollar exchange rate.

This is total Tico Bull. The dollar exchange did experience a ‘significant change’ over the last few weeks, but it was brief, peaking at ¢598.49 colones for one US dollar (for the sell) on May 25, then quickly dropping back down to ¢580.12 on May 21 and to ¢575.67 on June 2.

The exchange rate on May 7 was ¢573.51 for the sell.

The sell rate this morning, Wednesday, June 7, set by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCR) is ¢ 575.46.

In fact, the dollar exchange rate, save for the fluctuations of 20 days between May 11 and May 11, has not changed much, at least not enough to be deemed “high volatility”.

The sell rate on January 1 was ¢561.10.

All figures from the Central Bank’s website.

