Nicaragua’s Minister of Health, Carolina Dávila Murillo, informed through the official media, that the government of Daniel Ortega will not interpose any quarantine to those who enter Nicaragua, including from countries that have positive cases of the new coronavirus, covid19.

“Nicaragua has not established or will establish any type of quarantine. If there are cases with respiratory symptoms and an epidemiological link, that person, or persons, will be admitted to a health unit for evaluation and follow-up,” explained Dávila.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this week that the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases worldwide is now to 83,652 (78,961 in China and 4691 the rest of the world).

The statistic was presented before Mexico revealed on Friday that it has two confirmed cases, the second country in Latin America; Brazil was the first.

Dávila added that if there are cases that show positive signs and tests for the coronavirus, they will be admitted to a health unit for medical care. “People from countries with risk of transmission established by WHO, and without symptoms, will not have any restrictions on their mobility in the country. We will continue promoting preventive measures in the general population,” said the minister.

On the southern border, Costa Rica is prepared to for the arrival of the Coronavirus. The country’s minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said “It’s imminent, coronavirus will arrive in Costa Rica at any time.”

Costa Rica does not have any suspected or confirmed cases, has the ability to test for the coronavirus with results within 12-24 hours and has established protocols at the country’s airports, asking visitors if they have been in China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran in the last 14 days or if they have a fever greater than or equal to 38° C (100.4 F), cough or sore throat and in the most severe cases, respiratory distress.

On the northern border, Honduras and El Salvador have not reported any cases of the coronavirus, but are on the alert.

Epidemiologist, Roxana Araujo, told El Heraldo in Honduras, “it is a matter of hours or days for us to have a suspicious person,” and has recommended that the contingency plan that has been decreed by the World Health Organization (WHO) be implemented in her country.

In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele, announced Tuesday on his Twitter account a bar the entry of foreign nationals arriving from Italy and South Korea, and Salvadoran nationals and diplomats who arrive from these countries will have to spend 30 days in quarantine, Bukele wrote . with the aim of preventing possible cases of coronaviruses in El Salvador.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.