Emma Roberts cleared head during a trip to Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE (via AOL) Emma Roberts has undergone a “beautiful reset” following her breakup from Garrett Hedlund.

The Screen Queens actress, 30, shared photos from a getaway in Costa Rica. She’s seen hiking, swimming and generally just living her best life days in the wake of her split from Hedlund and his arrest for public intoxication.

“The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place,” Roberts wrote on social media Thursday. She called the Hacienda AltaGracia resort located in the Talamanca Mountains “the most magnificent setting” with “the kindest people” and “most mind blowing experiences.”

- Advertisement -

She said she “can’t wait to get back.”

On Saturday, it was reported Roberts and Hedlund, together since 2019 and parents of 1-year-old Rhodes, had broken up. An insider said they parted ways weeks earlier but were “still co-parenting and involved in each other’s lives because of their son.”

On Monday, it came to light that the Triple Frontier actor, 37, had been arrested for public intoxication in Franklin, County., Tenn., on the day their breakup hit the news. Hedlund was released on Sunday after posting bail. His court date is set for March 28.

That wasn’t all. Before his arrest on Saturday, Hedlund attempted to jump out of a vehicle, a witness told police. The witness claimed Hedlund also kicked him and swung at him, but did not want to press criminal charges.

On top of all that, last week Hedlund was sued for negligence by a mother and daughter who claimed they were “severely” injured in a “horrible head-on crash” with Hedlund in 2020. Court documents stated his blood level tested at .36 percent, four times the legal limit of .08.

Hedlund was arrested at the time of that crash too and sought treatment for alcohol abuse.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related