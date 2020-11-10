Costa Rican Casinos vs Canadian Casinos

Gambling is becoming ever more popular around the globe. Some countries limit it entirely, and some are completely open to casinos. Others simply do not put enough effort in any direction, but residents still find a way through it by gambling on online casinos, such as Sol Casino.

This article compares the current scenario for casinos, both land-based and online, in Costa Rica and Canada. Both countries are known for the huge popularity of casinos among their population, and that is already a little spoiler of what comes ahead.

What is the current legal situation in both Costa Rica and Canada?

Canadians and Costa Ricans are allowed to gamble from 18 years old – 19 in some Canadian provinces – similar to what happens worldwide. Both countries have land-based casinos, including renowned ones, and that is not where the similarities stop.

Gamblers from both countries are technically limited when it comes to online gambling. In terms, they would only be allowed to gamble in the duly licensed casinos within the country, and therefore could not gamble online.

However, both countries fall in the “does not put enough effort” zone, which means their restrictions are easily circumvented in an unpunished way. As bets are effectively concluded offshore when playing on online casinos, players are not really committing any illegal act. Therefore, it is possible to deposit, gamble, and withdraw winnings in a perfectly legal manner in both countries.

Which country has the best casinos?

Costa Rica has around 40 casinos distributed in the country, but most are located in San Jose. Being a much smaller country compared to Canada, that means it is easy to get from one casino to the other without much traveling. Among the favorite gambling games there, poker is the pick of many Costa Ricans and tourists.

Canada has almost 90 casinos and, for being a large country, most of them are located in totally different areas. Those casinos are regulated and controlled by the provinces, but that is not what matters to gamblers, as long as they are allowed in. Slots are a popular pick there, and it is common to find casinos with over 2,000 or even 3,000 slot and video poker machines.

The best casinos in Canada

The top three casinos in Canada are Caesars Windsor, Fallsview Casino, and Casino de Montréal. Windsor’s casino has been named The Casino of the Year for 18 years in a row, with over 700 rooms, almost 100 tables, and more than 2,200 slot machines.

Fallsview is the perfect choice for those willing to gamble while admiring the view of Niagara Falls. The gigantic casino may have an expensive parking lot, but it is worth the experience. Besides, it counts on more than 3,000 slots machines for visitors.

Casino de Montréal is one of the oldest casinos in the country, receiving almost 20,000 visitors every day, although the view from outside is also stunning. Also, counting on over 3,000 slots and 100 gambling tables, it is a great place to try to be lucky in tournaments.

The best casinos in Costa Rica

Fiesta Casino Herradura is one of the top Costa Rican casinos, located in the capital city of San Jose. It is part of the Wyndham hotel, and its modern style is divided across over 7,000 m². It has almost 100 slot machines and tables with blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, and more.

Coco Beach casino is located on the Atlantic coast, more precisely near the beaches of Playas del Coco. It is part of a hotel complex, offering over 50 slot machines and even e-roulette games for those willing to try them.

Casino Club Colonial is a third example of the best casinos in Costa Rica, founded in 1982. It offers over 200 different machines and all traditional table games.

The Takeaway

Comparing in terms of regulation, Canadian and Costa Rican casinos are not so different. However, the differences existing between them are far too great to ignore. It is clear that Canada has the biggest and more luxurious casino options, while Costa Rica has small entertaining places. Either way, both of them have their charm and are a great experience to add to a gambling tour.