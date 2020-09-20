COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,338 new cases for Saturday, Sept 19

(QCOSTARICA) The new norm for daily cases is 1000 plus daily and the number of deaths hovering near 20 almost every day.

For Saturday, September 19, the Acting Minister of Health, Pedro Gonzalez, reported 1,388 new cases of COVID-19, of which 304 are by epidemiological link and 1,034 by testy, for a total of 63,712 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 30,299 women and 33,413 men, of which 51,308 are Costa Rican and 12,404 are foreigners.

23,552 people have recovered, of which 11,042 are women and 12,510 are men.

For Saturday, 620 people are hospitalized, 247 of them in intensive care with an age range of 23 to 91 years.

In the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday, there were 20 deaths: 13 men, and seven women, with an age range of 40 to 90 years.

In total there are 706 deaths related to COVID-19: 270 women and 436 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

