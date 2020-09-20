Sunday, 20 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,338 new cases for Saturday, Sept 19

Rico
By Rico
16
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The new norm for daily cases is 1000 plus daily and the number of deaths hovering near 20 almost every day.

For Saturday, September 19, the Acting Minister of Health, Pedro Gonzalez, reported 1,388 new cases of COVID-19, of which 304 are by epidemiological link and 1,034 by testy, for a total of 63,712 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 30,299 women and 33,413 men, of which 51,308 are Costa Rican and 12,404 are foreigners.

23,552 people have recovered, of which 11,042 are women and 12,510 are men.

- paying the bills -

For Saturday, 620 people are hospitalized, 247 of them in intensive care with an age range of 23 to 91 years.

In the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday, there were 20 deaths: 13 men, and seven women, with an age range of 40 to 90 years.

In total there are 706 deaths related to COVID-19: 270 women and 436 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleDoctors took to the streets of San José to give away masks and teach how to use them
Next articleAftermath of COVID-19: the nightmare that survivors go through
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Aftermath of COVID-19: the nightmare that survivors go through

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Achieving the status of "recovered" from COVID-19 does not always...
Read more

Covid-19 infection rate generally low in Costa Rica, but increases in coastal sites

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica decreased slightly...
Read more

MOST READ

Belen

CONAVI analyzes tolls between Santa Ana and Belén

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tolls are typically on highways such as the San Jose - Caldera (Ruta 27), Ruta 32 to Limon and the Interamerican (Ruta 1...
Read more
HQ

Fire truck that was in the 9-1-1 attack is in service in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A fire truck that was in the 9-1-1 attack on the Twin Towers, in New York, is on Costa Rican soil and continues...
News

This is how the tax on ATM transactions would work

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado on Thursday outlined the proposed new taxes that would be imposed in order to obtain a US$2.25 billion...
Economy

Hard Rock Café closes in Guanacaste

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Hard Rock Café located in Playas del Coco, Guanacaste, closed its doors for good on Tuesday, September 15, after a drastic drop...
Politics

Costa Rica at the gates of a tax on banking transactions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The economic stability proposal that the Government will present to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to obtain financing of about USs$2.25 billion dollars,...
Coronado

Pack of coyotes spotted in Coronado

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) A pack of coyotes was spotted in the neighborhood in San Francisco de Coronado, as can be seen in a video shared this...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.