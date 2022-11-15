Tuesday 15 November 2022
Demi Rose exposes her ample assets in a sheer black nightie during Costa Rica getaway

Cheeky: In her caption, she wrote: 'Take a picture it lasts longer'

Q MagazineFarandula
Avatar photo
By Luis Morales
Q MAGAZINE (Mailonline) Demi Rose sent pulses racing as she shared an eye-popping slew of snaps to Instagram on Monday during her latest getaway to Costa Rica.

The model, 27, exposed her ample assets in a sheer black nightie as she posed up a sizzling storm on her hotel room bed.

She pouted for the camera while holding up a vintage camera and wore her stunning red tresses over her shoulder.

Out of this world: Demi Rose sent pulses racing as she shared an eye-popping slew of snaps to Instagram during her latest getaway to Costa Rica
In her caption, she wrote: ‘Take a picture it lasts longer.’

Demi left little to the imagination as she posed in a string of stunning Instagram snaps from her holiday on Thursday.

The influencer showed off her peachy bottom as she donned a revealing white cover-up while laying down on her front in a river – before sitting under a picturesque waterfall.

Her fiery red tresses were styled up in a bun, flashing her gold hoop earrings that matched her rings and bracelets.

Demi appeared to go makeup free for the striking snaps, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Captioning the revealing shots, she wrote: ‘The little’ with a mermaid emoji.

It comes after Demi transformed into Jessica Rabbit for Halloween with a glamorous red wig and busty sequin gown, featured a dramatic thigh-high split.

The Instagram model took to the platform to share a video of herself in the strapless sequin dress as she stepped out from behind a red curtain to mime into a vintage mic on Monday.

Gorgeous: Her fiery red tresses were styled up in a bun, flashing her gold hoop earrings that matched her rings and bracelets

Demi dressed as Ms Rabbit from the 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The cartoon was voiced by Kathleen Turner.

Her jaw-dropping jewel-encrusted costume showed off her phenomenal figure, and Demi completed the look with long pink gloves.

Demi has been modelling for the last nine years and credits her career for being a ‘blessing’ after being subjected to bullying when she was younger.

Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Demi previously revealed: ‘I always wanted to get into modelling and when I eventually got there I classed it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have many friends at all.’

In 2019, both of Demi’s parents died, just seven months apart and the star said going into lockdown straight after their deaths was ‘a time of reflection.’

‘Having to deal with my parents’ house and selling their stuff – it was a really sad place for me.

‘I wanted to go and travel but I had three months in London, which was a lot of facing what I had been through and was a time of reflection.’

Wow! Demi transformed into Jessica Rabbit for Halloween with a glamorous red wig and busty sequin gown, featured a dramatic thigh-high split

View original at MailOnline.

