Tuesday 15 November 2022
Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed on Costa Rica getaway after Tom Brady divorce

Q Magazine
Avatar photo
By Luis Morales
Latest

Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed on Costa Rica getaway after Tom Brady divorce

Q MAGAZINE (Page Six) Gisele Bündchen is wasting no...
Q MAGAZINE (Page Six) Gisele Bündchen is wasting no time living her best life following her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, was all smiles on Monday when photographers caught her strutting her stuff in tropical Costa Rica.

The supermodel was seen grabbing a bite to eat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. BACKGRID

For the seemingly carefree outing, Bündchen wore a matching taupe set featuring a low-cut crop top and stretchy pants. She completed her casual vacation ensemble with a makeup-free face and wavy hair.

The mother of two was seen grabbing a bite to eat with her children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — whom she shares with Brady.

The NFL star, 45, is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he co-parents with Bridget Moynahan.

In addition to their children, Bündchen and Brady also share a massive property portfolio that includes a home on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, where she likes to vacation with the kids.

Sources recently told Page Six that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel will be keeping that abode, while Brady will likely get the pair’s $17 million mansion under construction on Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

The supermodel was seen grabbing a bite to eat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.
Gisele Bündchen was all smiles as she spent time in Costa Rica with her kids after divorcing Tom Brady. BACKGRID

Following months of living apart, the once-power couple confirmed they were going their separate ways late last month after 13 years of marriage.

The model filed for divorce in their home state of Florida, and the dissolution of their marriage was immediately finalized.

Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not contest the filing, he seems to be less than thrilled with the decision.
The football star did not contest the divorce filing.
Getty Images

“I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I could do, and that’s what we all try to do,” Brady told reporters last week.

“I’m sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I’m no different,” he added.

As we previously reported, Bündchen and Brady got into an “epic fight” over the football player’s shocking decision to “un-retire” from the NFL.

“Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told Page Six. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

View original at PageSix.com

Avatar photo
Luis Morales

