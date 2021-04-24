Natalia Carvajal out of “Nace una Estrella” Tv program

Q MAGAZINE – Natalia Carvajal will no longer be part of the “Nace una Estrella” (Costa Rica’s version of A Star Is Born) program, which will premiere on May 2 on Teletica.

Carvajal’s departure from the television program is confirmed a week (on April 16) after she was apprehended at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, suspected of presenting a false covid-19 test to leave Costa Rican territory.

The former Miss Costa Rica 2018, briefly commented on the reason why it was agreed that she not participate in this project.

“After analyzing the situation with my producer and my family, we concluded that the best thing for my emotional health and the development of the program is to stop participating in this edition of Nace Una Estrella.

“As always, I am very grateful to Teletica for the opportunity, respect and support they have given me. My best wishes and success in this new project,” said Natalia

In the information released by Teletica they comment that “they hope that she will join future projects,” the statement said.

After the announcement, the television station announced that Miss Costa Rica 2011 Johanna Solano will be the new co-presenter, along with Edgar SIlva.

Hours after being detained and released, the former beauty queen apologized to Costa Ricans through her social networks. She indicated that her intention was never to belittle the situation facing the entire world due to the pandemic.