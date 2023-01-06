Friday 6 January 2023
Police raid marijuana cultivation laboratory in Heredia

Police seized lamps, fertilizers and cash

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Policía de Control de Drogas (PCD) – Drug Control Police –  arrested five people suspected of drug trafficking and raided a property that functioned as a marijuana cultivation laboratory in the San Rafael de Heredia sector.

Ministerio de Seguridad Publica

In the raid of the property, police found 58 marijuana plants, some of them taller than a meter, air conditioners, lamps, fertilizers, cash, and other implements and supplies used in this type of indoor production.

The detainees were four men and a woman, in the area of Puente de Piedra, en San Rafael de Heredia.

According to information from the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) – Ministry of Public Security, all have a record of criminal activity, including drug possession.

Ministerio de Seguridad Publica

Police had received confidential information about possible drug activity in that area.

This is the first raid of the year.  On September 13 of last year, the PCD dismantled the largest of the laboratories of this type found so far, in a remote mountainous area of Puriscal, resulting in the arrest of an American surnamed Lewis, and an accomplice, who allegedly supplied the tourist sectors from Quepos to Jacó.

Ministerio de Seguridad Publica

A bill to legalize the use of recreational marijuana continues in the legislative process.

