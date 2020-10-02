President defends tax package and compares himself to national hero

Obfuscated, President Carlos Alvarado defends his tax package. In the caricature, the Minister of Finance (Ministro de Hacienda), Elian Villegas, holds on to the sacred “Marchamo” as Don Carlos navigates the gondola while Juan Tico holds, in a sinking car, holds a sign calling for no more taxes.

Costa Rica enters day 3 of national protests against the Goverment’s tax proposal for new taxes to meet the demands of the US$1.75 billion dollar loan to save the country from its economic crisis, while legislators, the business sector, and many Costa Rica say what the country really needs is more cuts in spending and good fiscal management.

- paying the bills -

- paying the bills -