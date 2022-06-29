Wednesday 29 June 2022
Route 32 will remain closed through the weekend

By Rico
QCOSTARICA - For drivers headed to or from Limon,...
Costa Rica activates preventive measures against the possible impact of tropical waves

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission (CNE) activated...
Constant rise in the exchange rate increases interest to invest in dollars

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange has shown an almost...
Panama launches a plan to face medicine shortages in social security

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama launched this Monday...
Nicaragua on Alert for Possible Hurricane

TODAY NICARAGUA – The Nicaraguan government activated the alarms...
Pandemic generated the loss of 25 million jobs in Latin America

Q24N (EFE) The covid-19 pandemic generated the loss of...
What you should know about the visa to enter Europe from 2023

Q TRAVEL - Citizens of at least 60 countries...
Dollar Exchange

¢686.23 Buy

¢692.96 small> Sell

29 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – For drivers headed to or from Limon, a reminder that passage through Route 32, which connects San José with Limón, between Heredia and Rio Frio, will remain closed until the weekend, due to weather conditions, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

MOPT and the National Highway Council (CONAVI) crews have been cleaning up debris from the latest landslide that occurred on Saturday at kilometer 28, through the Zurqui, where an estimated 5,000 cubic meters, equivalent to 400 trucks loads, fell on the roadway.

MOPT Minister, Luis Amador, made it clear that, although the cleaning work would end by the weekend, it does not mean that the route will be opened immediately.

In addition, weather conditions over the next several days may add to the complexity of the situation.  See Costa Rica activates preventive measures against the possible impact of tropical waves

Amador explained that a group of geologists remain in the area looking for alternatives to intervene Route 32.

Marjorie Lizano, vice president of the Cámara Costarricense de Transportistas de Carga Unitarios (trucker union) expressed concern about the closure of this route, since it affects international trade.

 

Costa Rica activates preventive measures against the possible impact of tropical waves
