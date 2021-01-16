Strong winds and cooler weather expected this weekend

QCOSTARICA – The indirect effect of cold push No. 11 will mean the return of strong gusts this weekend in most of the country.

Conditions will be less rainy in the Pacific, but there will be a slight increase in rainfall in the Caribbean.

The Central Valley will be cloudy in the north and east (Heredia, Coronado, Moravia, Goicoechea, Tibás, Curridabat, La Unión and Cartago, among others) with some drizzles over the mountainous sectors, informed meteorologist Daniel Poleo, of Costa Rican’s national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN). See the latest weather forecasts here.

Between December and February of each year, the cold push season arises and generally about 18 of these phenomena has effects on us, almost always indirect, since the cold mass does not reach our territory and remains north of the Caribbean Sea.

This was explained by Poleo, who stated that what these pushes usually cause is an increase in atmospheric pressure, which accelerates the winds.

Gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour are expected.

The sea is also going to be choppy in the Caribbean and the North Pacific, so the IMN also asks small boaters and bathers to be extremely careful.

This season, the impact on these fronts has been weak and is framed in the context of the La Niña phenomenon, which means that most days the temperatures remain cool.

This Friday the minimums were 5.3 degrees Celsius at the Cerro de La Muerte (elevation 3,451 meters above sea level) and 7.4 C at the Poás volcano, while in San José during the early morning the thermometer marked 17 C; at the Juan Santamaría airport it was 19.5 C and in the coastal zone of Quepos the minimums were 24.6 C.

This month the entire Pacific slope and the Central Valley are in the dry season, with the exception of the South Pacific (Osa, Golfito and Corredores).

Maximum temperatures recorded this Friday, January 15, 2021 (IMN):

