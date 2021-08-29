Intel Costa Rica will bring the first drone show to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – In anticipation of the 25-year celebration of the announcement of Intel’s arrival in Costa Rica, which will take place in November, and in gratitude to the country, the company will bring the first drone show to the closing of the 200-year commemoration of the independence event.

“At Intel Costa Rica there is much to celebrate, as it is 25 years of the contribution of Costa Ricans to the Intel Corporation and to the economic and social development of the country,” stated Ileana Rojas, General Manager of Intel Costa Rica.

Timothy Scott Hall, Manager of Government Affairs, added that “we have been present with this type of shows in events as important as the recent Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland and the Super Bowl. It will be an honor to join us in celebrating the Bicentennial of Independence.”

The drone show, within the event organized by the Municipality of San José and that will be held at the National Stadium on September 15, has no cost for the city council, since the company had already planned to carry out this show to start its celebration of 25 years of Intel in Costa Rica.

