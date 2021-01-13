Why do JLo’s vacation photos cause controversy?

Q MAGAZINE – Actress and singer, Jennifer López, went on vacation in the first days of the year to enjoy with her family, but ended up being the object of scrutiny after photographs of her body were revealed.

According to Britain’s tabloid newspaper, The Sun, a paparazzi captured the 51-year-old celebrity, while she was practicing paddleboarding, in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In the photos, JLo looks natural, without filters, without makeup and with cellulite, like anyone else.

The controversy came after López shared a photo of herself on her Instagram, from the same trip, in a one-piece swimsuit, toned body, a silhouette full of curves and radiant skin.

Very different from what the paparazzi captured.

That caused a series of reactions on social networks, about the power of filters and the importance of being natural.

Telva, the Spanish language monthly women’s magazine, even published an article about what is shown on social networks and what is real.

“Photos can differ greatly depending on your posture and the approach you choose. It is not necessary to resort to retouching to get the ‘perfect’ image (…) everyone has ‘imperfections’ but no one dares to show it. Although the truth is that they are not imperfections, but realities that many women suffer and we insist on hiding out of fear of recognizing ourselves naturally ” says the publication.

With orange peel or not, the truth is that the diva, and at 51 continues to have a great body, with cellulite and all.

