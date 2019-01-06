An American and two Salvadorans in the country illegally were detained on Friday by the Policía de Fronteras (Border Police) and Immigration.

The first detained was a U.S. citizen named Mohns, 38, in Puerto Jiménez de Golfito. Mohns was arrested during at a police post on kilometer 35 of the Interamericana Sur. The American had two ‘active’ international arrest warrants issued last year.

The first from the state of Florida for aggravated assault and attempted robbery, the second from the state of Virginia for drug possession. In addition to the warrants, the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) said the American had a long criminal history.

On the other side of the country, in the Caribbean city of Limon, the immigration police arrested two brothers from El Salvador on Friday afternoon.

The two brothers, 22 and 23 years of age, with the surnames Puquirre Calzada, were in the country illegally. They were wanted by Salvadoran authorities, as possible gang militants.

Daguer Hernández, interim director the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – immigration service – said that the arrest is due to the excellent work of the police controls carried out by the officers of the immigration police.

The three fugitives now face deportation from Costa Rica.

