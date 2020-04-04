Rico’s Covid-19 Digest – A team of researchers from the Universities of Costa Rica has made a stunning discovery, Costa Rica is an island country.

Usually, when we talk about islands in our country the first ones that come to mind are Del Coco, Tortuga, San Lucas, and Chira. But did you know that the country has many islands? Surprising, right?

Now that I have your attention, stay at home!

Island or not (mostly not), in the face of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic we need all to exercise social responsibility and stay at home.

That means no going to the mall (it will be closed starting at 5 pm Friday and continues to April 12).

No to the beaches (closed also).

No sitting in the park (yep, closed as well).

No taking in a movie (you guessed it, cines are closed).

No going out for dinner (restaurants can only offer home delivery).

No, to just going for a ride (vehicular restrictions in effect).

And if you do have to go out, practice good hygiene and social distancing.

It will be like that until things return to normal on Monday, April 13.

If all do out part we keep the coronavirus covid-19 from overtaking our beautiful country and all its islands.

This is a list of Costa Rica’s islands: