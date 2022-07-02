Saturday 2 July 2022
Police will care for houses of people who moved to shelters due to the tropical storm

By Rico
In Cuajiniquil de La Cruz, on Friday afternoon, many were moving in vehicles of the Public Force to safer places. Photo: MSP
QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) assured that it will maintain a police presence in the area of homes of people transferred to a shelter as a result of the passage of Tropical Storm Bonnie.

In Cuajiniquil de La Cruz, on Friday afternoon, many were moving in vehicles of the Public Force to safer places. Photo: MSP

The MSP confirmed that more than 2,800 police officers of various police forces, including the Fuerza Publica (National Police), are working in emergency care, evacuation, transfer, and crime prevention.

Daniel Calderón, director of the Fuerza Publica, confirmed that the police resource is enough to maintain patrols near the affected areas.

On the other hand, Luis Salas, operational director of the Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department), commented that 14 stations have been reinforced to deal with the effects of Bonnie.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE)  – National Emergency Commission – reports more than 5,500 people in shelters or in the homes of friends or relatives.

Rico
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

